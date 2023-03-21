(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Barely three months into 2023, seven Colorado State Patrol (CSP) cruisers have been hit by Colorado drivers who were distracted or driving without regard for road conditions and emergency vehicles.

The latest crash happened on Monday evening, March 20, in El Paso County. CSP posted about the crash on their Twitter account, with accompanying photos of the damage to the rear end of the cruiser.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

In January, two CSP cruisers were hit within 24 hours during a Jan. 19 weather event in Douglas and Adams Counties. The two cruisers were stopped helping motorists who had been involved in crashes when they were hit. Also in January, a box truck sideswiped a CSP cruiser in Castle Rock, and another cruiser was hit in Pueblo County in February.

CSP crusier box truck sideswipe rear drivers side, Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

Driver hits Colorado State Patrol car in Pueblo County, Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

“This is 7 this year so far,” CSP said in their tweet about the crash on Monday. Thankfully, the trooper that was hit is “doing fine” after being sent to the hospital as a precaution, though CSP implores drivers to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles. It’s not just safe and courteous, it’s the law.

“Drivers put down the distractions and let go of excuses about needing to speed,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of CSP after the January crashes. “The ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ law requires you to move over a lane to give us room to work or slow down 20 mph under the posted limit. Please protect us, so we can protect you when you need us.”