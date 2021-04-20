Mountain Ridge MS placed on lockout due to “potential threat” Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northern Colorado Springs middle school was placed on lockout for about an hour Tuesday afternoon due to a potential threat, according to Academy District 20.

District officials said they learned of a potential threat against Mountain Ridge Middle School around noon on Tuesday. They immediately contacted Colorado Springs police and Academy District 20 security, who conducted a threat assessment and placed the school on lockout minutes later.

The lockout was lifted just after 1 p.m.

District officials said during the lockout, all students and staff remained in the building, the perimeter doors were locked, and attendance was recorded. Increased security was also on campus.

No details about the potential threat were released.

This is the second lockout in District 20 this week. On Monday, Liberty High School and Timberview Middle School were placed on lockout due to a potential threat against Liberty. The suspect accused of making that threat has been apprehended.