COLORADO SPRINGS — Riding the bus around Colorado Springs just got easier — Mountain Metro District has launched a new mobile ticket app called Ride MMT.

Riders can download the app and use it to purchase fares and to display existing tickets on their smartphones to the driver for validation when boarding.

Ticket-buyers have the option of purchasing single ride, day pass, 31-day pass and 20-ride tickets using a debit or credit card, or via digital payment services such as Apple Pay.

The app is free and can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Bus riders can still buy tickets at Transit Admin Office, Ticket Vending Machines, and participating vendors or pay a cash fare on the bus just like they have in the past.