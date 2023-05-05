(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is giving free rides from June 1 through August 31. This is the second year MMT has given free rides with the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

Zero Fare for Better Air is a statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, MMT is joining other Colorado public transit agencies by offering zero fares on all bus and ADA paratransit services.

The free fares are made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 and Colorado House Bill 23-1101 which support the ozone season transit grant program. The bills are designed to give people a chance to try public transportation and lower the number of cars on the road.

“Mountain Metro is excited to take part in this program again this year”, Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao said. “Last year we offered the Zero Fare for Better Air program for the month of August and MMT provided over 300,000 passenger trips. Not only is this going to help the air here in Colorado, it’s also a great opportunity for people to try transit!”