COLORADO SPRINGS — Since Sept. 16, 1972, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) has been operated by the City of Colorado Springs and has been serving the community for 50 years.

In 1971, Colorado’s private transit service company, the Colorado Springs Coach Company, informed the city that it would stop services. The city sought federal funding for transit service, and MMT, known then as Springs Transit, was formed.

MMT started with 18 buses and eight routes, growing over the years to 70 buses and 30 routes. MMT said more services continue to be added. MMT noted in 2022, “electric buses, a free shuttle downtown, and a mobile ticketing app.”

“To our dedicated transit staff and all of our riders, thank you for your ongoing support and contributions to creating a better transit system and a better city,” said Lan Rao, acting Transit Services Manager.

More history and information about MMT can be found on the City of Colorado Springs website.