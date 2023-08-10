(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) say their number of fixed-route boarding increased by nearly 250,00 trips in June and July 2023.

The trips in June totaled 314,175, and 353,189 trips in July, which is 62 percent higher than July 2022.

“With our expanded service and free rides, we are seeing a lot of people using public transit here in Colorado Springs, and that means cleaner air, less traffic congestion, and more people who are saving money getting where they need to go!” Transit Division Manager Lan Rao

This was the second year MMT is participating in the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. The sitewide initiative is designed to reduce ground-level ozone. MMT said free rides will continue through August.