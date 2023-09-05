(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) made history again this summer by breaking another all-time ridership record in August.

Preliminary numbers show MMT Fixed-route buses saw 366,922 boardings in August, beating July’s record number of 353,189! During the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative this summer, MMT saw more than 1 million riders take advantage of the free fares.

“To set all-time ridership numbers in back-to-back months is unbelievable”, Transit Division Manager Lan Rao said. “All over the nation public transportation numbers are climbing back from pre-pandemic declines, and these record numbers show Colorado Springs is no exception. Public transportation is vital, keeping many without transportation working, it gets people to school, to the grocery store, to get medical care. We hope all the people who tried transit these last 3 months continue to ride our city buses.”

In June, MMT saw 314,175 trips on fixed-route buses, and in July the numbers were even higher, setting the all-time record for the most passenger trips in a single month. That record didn’t last long though–in August MMT shattered that record by more than 13,000 riders.

This will be the second year MMT has taken part in the Zero Fare for Better Air statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing use of public transit. The free fares were made possible by last year’s Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 and this year’s Colorado House Bill 23-1101.