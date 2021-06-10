Mountain Metro adds bus service to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mountain Metro is adding bus service to and from the Colorado Springs Airport.

The service starts Sunday. Route 37 will run seven days a week, and will connect with other routes to provide transportation to Security-Widefield and downtown.

The route begins at Hancock Plaza at South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. It stops at Peak Innovation Park before arriving at the airport.

Buses run multiple times per hour from 6:15 a.m. to 8:35 a.m., then again from 5:13 p.m. to 7:32 p.m. each day.

“This route will expand transportation options for both workers going to and from the new Amazon warehouse as well as visitors and Coloradans alike who are looking to fly in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport,” Craig Blewitt, Director of Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said in a press release.