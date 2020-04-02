Mountain Country Radio’s presents “The Music Matters Concert Series”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Country, a locally owned country radio station in Colorado Springs, has introduced a way for listeners and fans to attend concerts and support live music from the safety of their homes.

The Music Matters Facebook Live Concert Series kicked off March 23rd with up-and-coming country artist, Marcy Grace and has continued with at least one performance each day from artists such as, Drew Fish, Kylie Frey, Curtis Grimes, and local favorites Tejon Street Corner Thieves, performing live on the station’s Facebook page.

“We’ve all heard the phrase, “Music is healing,” and that is so unbelievably true,” says Carly Evans, Mountain Country Program Director. “The Music Matters Concert Series brings the healing touch and entertainment aspect of live music to our listeners’ own homes, while also supporting our touring artist family during a time when we all need to come together but are physically unable to.

Concerts are currently scheduled to continue through April 24th with more artists and performances being added each day. Go to the events section of the Mountain Country Facebook page to keep up with the full line up.

About Mountain County: Mountain Country was started in 2016 by owner and General Manager Dave West. In its 4 years, Mountain Country has been recognized as Best Radio Station in the Springs twice, taking gold in 2019 and silver in 2018, with a nomination in 2020. Mountain Country has also been recognized by the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards as Out of Region Station of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, as well as a nomination in 2020. Mountain Country can be heard on 107.3 FM in Colorado Springs, 97.7 FM in Pueblo, 1530 AM along the Front Range, online at MyMountainCountry.com or the Mountain Country App.