(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department is hosting a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park on Saturday, April 29.

The event eliminates vehicle traffic throughout the park from 5 a.m. – noon to allow for more bikes, hikers, and pet traffic.

“Motorless morning gives the community an opportunity to get outdoors and experience Garden of the Gods in a new way,” said Stephanie Adams, PRCS community engagement, senior analyst. “This event, something our city looks forward to each year, allows residents and visitors to hike or bike in the Garden and enjoy a quiet morning in the world-class park without the noise and distraction of motor vehicles.”

Motorless Morning in April 2021 / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods / FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking in the overflow lot will be limited. 30th Street will be closed in both directions between Gateway and Fontanero roads. Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will be open with access from the north on 30th Street.

Visitors should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park. As always, the park is free and open to the public.

Motorless Morning was first held in April 2018, and, with the exception of 2020, has been held each spring and fall since then.