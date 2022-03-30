COLORADO SPRINGS — A fan-favorite event is set to return to Garden of the Gods, Motorless Morning.

On Saturday, April 30, Garden of the Gods Park will eliminate motor vehicle access from 8 a.m. till noon.

Parkgoers will be able to walk the park’s winding roadways without any cars. At noon, the park will reopen to motor vehicles. Admission to the park is free.

Rules

All park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; there will be designated slow zones and one-way traffic.

The one exception to park rules is that skateboarding is allowed. Skateboarders must stay on roads.

Visitors may encounter bicyclists and ebikers, hikers and runners, skateboards, and visitors with dogs. Please be considerate of others and share the trails so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable time.

How to get to the park

30th Street will be closed in both directions between Gateway and Mesa roads. Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will be open with access from the south on 30th Street. Visitors should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.

Free Parking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street),

Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it. All park visitors will have access to accessible routes into and throughout the park, and the City will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD), per its OPDMD policy.

Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking in the overflow lot will be limited.