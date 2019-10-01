Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garden of the Gods Park will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday morning for Motorless Morning.

The park will be closed to motor vehicles from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to park at the Garden of the Gods visitor center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, or Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, and walk into the park.

Designated parking for people with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods visitor center. From there, a shuttle into the main garden will be available upon request.

Garden of the Gods previously hosted Motorless Mornings in April and October 2018, and in April of this year. The idea was born from a transportation study designed to enhance the visitor experience while protecting the park’s natural elements.