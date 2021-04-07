Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods for 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garden of the Gods’ popular Motorless Morning and Early Bird Hike & Bike events are returning for 2021.

The park is closed to motor vehicles during the events, which will be held monthly from now until September. As always, the park remains free and open to the public.

The first event, Motorless Morning, is set for Saturday, April 24 from 5 a.m. to noon. Park rules and regulations, including speed limits, still apply. However, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic.

The city is also hosting a series of Early Bird Hikes & Bikes, which are scaled-down versions of Motorless Morning. Those events will be held from 5-8 a.m. on May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, and September 29. Skateboards and longboards are not permitted during these events.

During both events, all park visitors will have access to accessible routes into and throughout the park, and the city will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD), per its OPDMD policy.

April’s event will be the fifth Motorless Morning held in Garden of the Gods. The semiannual event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Instead, the city began offering the scaled-down Early Bird Hike & Bike events.