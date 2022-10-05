(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The final Motorless Morning of 2022 at Garden of the Gods Park is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9.

Motorless Morning is a special event that eliminates motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. – noon. As always, the park is free and open to the public.

During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations including speed limits apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic.

Visitors can park their cars at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street), Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs), or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking in the overflow lot will be limited. 30th Street will be closed in both directions between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street. Visitors can access Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center from Garden of the Gods Road.

Visitors should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.

Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it.

All park visitors will have access to accessible routes into and throughout the park, and the City will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices.