(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the southeast side of the city on Friday, Aug. 4.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 10 a.m. on Friday, officers were investigating an unrelated crash in the 2400 block of South Circle Drive, near the Hancock Expressway, and had the right lane of southbound Circle closed. Traffic was being diverted to the left lane due to the crash and emergency vehicles.

CSPD said a motorcyclist was traveling in the left lane of southbound Circle approaching the crash scene, and failed to slow down, rear-ending an SUV travelling in front of them.

The motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was taken to the hospital.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation, and southbound Circle was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.