Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pueblo County crash

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the side of Highway 165 in Pueblo County Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on westbound Highway 165 near Colorado City. Troopers said the motorcyclist was speeding and making unsafe passes when he missed a curve and went off the left side of the road. The motorcycle went down an embankment and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver, a man from Rye, was flown to a Pueblo hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said both speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

Highway 165 was closed for about a half hour so the helicopter could land.