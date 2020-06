COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in northern Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Woodmen Road just west of the intersection with Academy Boulevard. The motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a car described only as a “gray colored passenger car.” The car left the scene and has not been found.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.