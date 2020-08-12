Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Pueblo County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 94, which is just east of Pueblo. Troopers said a black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt turned left from eastbound Highway 50, directly in the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the car, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected and hit the car’s windshield, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist, a man from Boone, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Cobalt left the scene on foot. He may have gotten a ride from someone in a small to medium-sized white SUV, according to troopers.

Witnesses described the Cobalt’s driver as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build and black hair. He was unshaven and was wearing a black t-shirt, according to troopers.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the driver is asked to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424, or, to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).