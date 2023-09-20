(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of East Vermijo Avenue and South Nevada Avenue on a hit-and-run crash.

Through the investigation, officers learned a motorcycle was heading northbound on Nevada when a white car turned left in front of the motorcycle. CSPD said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.