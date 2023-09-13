(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Garden of the Gods Road on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 4:00 p.m. to the intersection of Garden of the Gods and Elkton Drive on a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though CSPD said they were in stable condition.

CSPD said “no aggravating factors have been identified at this time.”