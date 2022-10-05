UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open.

WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded at 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain on a reported two-car crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a pickup truck travelling north on Venetucci ran a red light and hit a motorcycle that was travelling east on Cheyenne Mountain.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, CSPD said. Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

All lanes of northbound Venetucci and westbound lanes of Cheyenne Mountain are closed for the investigation. Alternate routes are advised.