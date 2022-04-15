COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Havenwood Drive.

Just after 11:50 a.m. on April 8th, CSPD was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. Officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded and found the driver of the motorcycle had been killed.

On Monday, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 35-year-old Daniel Shane of Colorado Springs, and released the identity after family had been notified.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Havenwood Drive and attempted to make a right-hand turn onto westbound Woodmen Road. The motorcyclist was unable to negotiate the turn and laid the motorcycle down on its side. The motorcyclist was then struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound on Woodmen Road.

This is the 8th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, there had been 9 fatal traffic crashes.