(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 21-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash on North Academy Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Major Crash Team originally responded to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Entrada Way just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 7 for a crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a single motorcycle had traveled off the roadway and hit a light pole. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The rider of the motorcycle was dead on the scene, CSPD said.

North Academy Boulevard was closed for several hours while the Crash Team investigated.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Feb. 7, and has identified the rider as 21-year-old Jaeden Oliver of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said this is the 4th traffic fatality of 2023. At this time in 2022, there were two traffic fatalities.

At this point in the investigation, CSPD said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. CSPD does not anticipate any arrests in connection to this investigation.