COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist killed on Marksheffel Road on April 28 has been identified.

At 12:02 a.m. on April 28, officers from the Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Marksheffel Road near Drennan Road.

Initial on-scene investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on Marksheffel. A Dodge Charger traveling south on Marksheffel crossed over the center line and struck the motorcycle head-on. The driver of the motorcycle was deceased on scene and the driver of the charger was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

While at the hospital, investigators determined that the driver of the Dodge Charger was possibly under the influence of unknown narcotics. After evaluation, the driver of the Dodge Charger was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI and was transported from the hospital and booked in at the El Paso County jail.

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the motorcycle driver as 22-year-old Adam Buck. Both speed and DUI are being considered as factors in the investigation. This is the 12th fatal crash this year. At this same time last year, there were 14 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.