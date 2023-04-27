(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash with a truck on 8th Street just north of Cheyenne Boulevard.
Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told FOX21’s crew on the scene that the crash happened around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The motorcycle was reportedly heading northbound on 8th Street as a white truck was exiting the Cheyenne Plaza parking lot, near Oxford Lane.
The man riding the motorcycle was determined to be dead on scene, CSPD said.
The motorcycle and the truck were the only vehicles involved. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor leading to the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.
CSPD said this is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023.