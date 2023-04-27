(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash with a truck on 8th Street just north of Cheyenne Boulevard.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told FOX21’s crew on the scene that the crash happened around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The motorcycle was reportedly heading northbound on 8th Street as a white truck was exiting the Cheyenne Plaza parking lot, near Oxford Lane.

The man riding the motorcycle was determined to be dead on scene, CSPD said.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

The motorcycle and the truck were the only vehicles involved. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor leading to the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

CSPD said this is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023.