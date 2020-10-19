Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in eastern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Constitution Avenue at Springside Drive, which is just west of Highway 24. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling the wrong way on Constitution when he collided with a Honda Civic. The motorcyclist was then thrown into the roadway, where he was hit by a Kia Optima.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.