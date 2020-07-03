Motorcyclist killed in Pueblo West crash

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pueblo West Thursday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Highway 50 about a mile east of Purcell Boulevard. Troopers said a motorcycle was headed west when it rear-ended a Honda Civic that was also headed west.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Jason Sims of Colorado Springs, was ejected and died on the scene. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Civic, a 19-year-old man from Pueblo West, was not injured. The passenger also was not injured. Troopers said both were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers said the motorcycle’s speed was a factor in the crash.