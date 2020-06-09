Motorcyclist killed in Pueblo crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Pueblo Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on South Santa Fe Avenue. The motorcyclist was headed southbound when he hit a guardrail at the intersection with Alan Hamel Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist continued southbound for about half a mile before falling off the motorcycle, according to police.

A passerby saw the man lying next to his motorcycle and called police. The man was dead when officers arrived, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.