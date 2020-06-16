Live Now
Motorcyclist killed in Pueblo County crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 96 in Pueblo County Monday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 96 near the Custer County line. Troopers said a 2016 Harley-Davidson was headed westbound when it missed a curve and went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle went down an embankment and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 74-year-old Earl Prado, was killed. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

