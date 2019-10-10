Motorcyclist killed in Pueblo County crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pueblo County Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 Business and 36th Lane in Vineland, which is just east of Pueblo. Troopers said a semi was stopped at the intersection, and a motorcycle was exiting a nearby parking lot. According to witnesses, the motorcycle traveled southbound and tried to drive around the semi on its right side. The motorcycle hit a curb, and the driver fell off and went under the trailer. The semi then made a left turn onto Highway 50 Business, running over the motorcyclist, according to troopers.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 67-year-old Paul Mynatt of Pueblo, was taken to the hospital, where he died. Troopers said Mynatt was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the semi, a Cañon City man, was not injured.

Troopers said no charges have been filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.

