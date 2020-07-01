Motorcyclist killed in Park County crash

Live Now
HARTSEL, Colo. — A motorcyclist from Texas was killed in a crash in Park County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Park County Road 53 about 13 miles southwest of Hartsel. The motorcycle went into oncoming traffic, overturned, and slid until it was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox, according to troopers. Troopers said the driver of the Equinox swerved in an attempt to avoid the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old Gregory Dyer of Prosper, Texas, died on the scene. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Equinox, a woman from Hartsel, was not injured.

Troopers said excessive speed by the motorcyclist is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

