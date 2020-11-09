Motorcyclist killed in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Oro Blanco Drive near the intersection with Turquoise Circle. A motorcyclist was headed northbound when he lost control, went off the road, and was ejected, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Kelvin D. Smith, 52, of Colorado Springs.

Police said Smith was not wearing a helmet. Police have not yet determined if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Police said Smith’s death is the 41st traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 39.