Motorcyclist killed in Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist from Santa Fe, New Mexico was killed in a crash in Fremont County Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at Highway 69 and Fremont County Road 1A, which is about 12 miles south of Texas Creek. Troopers said a Dodge pickup truck collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died on the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The two people in the pickup truck were not injured, according to state patrol.

Troopers said speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Highway 69 was closed for about four and a half hours while crews investigated the crash.