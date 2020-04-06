Motorcyclist killed in Fountain crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. just east of the intersection with Highway 85. The motorcyclist was headed westbound when he missed the curve and hit a guardrail, according to police. He was ejected and died on the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Police said speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Mesa Ridge Parkway was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.