Motorcyclist killed in Fountain crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fountain Monday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Goldfield Drive. Troopers said a Jeep Cherokee stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection, where it collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Patrick Goble, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers said Goble was a soldier stationed at Fort Carson.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State patrol is asking any witnesses who have not yet provided a statement to call Trooper Yoder at 719-544-2424.