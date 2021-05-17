Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-25 in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs Saturday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Briargate Parkway exit. The motorcyclist was southbound in the left lane when he suddenly braked, causing him to lose control, according to troopers. The motorcycle went into the center median, where it overturned and ejected the rider.

The motorcyclist, a Colorado Springs man, died on the scene. His name has not been released.

Troopers said aggressive driving may have been a factor in the crash.

One lane of I-25 was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash.