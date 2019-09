MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 24 in Manitou Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24 near the Manitou Avenue overpass. No other vehicles were involved, according to police. The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash. They have not yet determined if speed or alcohol were factors.