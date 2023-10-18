(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening, Oct. 18, in a crash on East Fillmore Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the 1200 block of East Fillmore Street, near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the motorcycle rider dead on scene.

The investigation revealed that the SUV was heading eastbound on Fillmore and attempting to make a left turn into a business parking lot. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Fillmore when the collision happened.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation. CSPD said the 1200 block of Fillmore was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.

CSPD said impairment is not currently suspected in the crash.