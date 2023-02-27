(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Monday, Feb. 27 on East Cache La Poudre Street, east of the Olympic Training Center.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of East Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road regarding a car vs. motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived, they determined that a car was traveling north on Prairie Road and stopped at the stop sign at East Cache La Poudre Street. As the car began to cross over Cache La Poudre, a motorcyclist heading west on Cache La Poudre hit the right side of the car.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Hannah Henry

CSPD said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene. The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.

CSPD said the investigation is still in the early stages and it is too early to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.