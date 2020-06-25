Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a minivan near the Pueblo airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eaton Way and William White Boulevard. Julian Gallegos, 24, was headed westbound when he lost control and crashed into a minivan that was turning left into William White Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gallegos was killed in the crash. The driver of the van was not injured.

Deputies said excessive speed was a factor in the crash.