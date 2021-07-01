Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Brookside Street and Dorchester Drive, which is in the Ivywild area south of downtown. Police said a large work truck was turning left from westbound Brookside onto southbound Dorchester. A motorcycle hit the right side of the truck and then slid under the front of another car, according to police.

The motorcyclist died shortly after the crash. Their name has not yet been released.

A portion of Brookside Street is closed while police investigate the crash.