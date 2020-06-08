Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Ivywild area of Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the roundabout at Cascade Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. The motorcyclist was headed east on Cheyenne Boulevard and hit a median as he was entering the roundabout, according to police. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Officers are working to determine if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

This is the 14th traffic-related death, and the fifth motorcyclist to be killed in a crash, in Colorado Springs this year.