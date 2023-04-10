(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man who was killed at the William Palmer statue on April 2 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

According to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 67-year-old Isadore Michael Romero was on a motorcycle heading eastbound on East Platte Avenue at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue, where the William Palmer statue stands in the center.

A car turned left from westbound Platte onto Nevada, in front of the William Palmer statue, and Romero hit the car as it was turning. Romero was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, CSPD said.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash, CSPD said. This is the 16th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At the same time in 2022, the city had six traffic fatalities.

No arrests have been made in the crash, CSPD said.