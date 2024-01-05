(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Saturday, Dec. 30 that closed I-25 for several hours at Woodmen Road.

According to CSPD, officers were notified shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday of a single-motorcycle crash on I-25 near Woodmen Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Micah Reese dead on scene.

CSPD said the crash investigation revealed that Reese was heading southbound on I-25 at a high rate of speed, passing other cars. CSPD said Reese lost control and went down near Woodmen Road. Reese was ejected into the center median, and his motorcycle continued into the northbound lanes of I-25, finally coming to rest in the center lane.

Reese was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Jan. 2.

CSPD said this was the 50th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. At the same time in 2022, there had been 56 traffic fatalities.