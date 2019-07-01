Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist has died of injuries he sustained in a crash in southeastern Colorado Springs last week, according to police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. June 24 at the intersection of South Circle Drive and Verde Drive. Police said a Kawasaki motorcycle was headed southbound when the driver lost control. The motorcycle went off the road, ejecting the driver. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver, 26-year-old Christian Ward of Colorado Springs, was hospitalized with serious injuries. He died of those injuries on Friday.

Ward’s death is the 21st traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 23.