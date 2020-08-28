Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist has died of injuries sustained in a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

The crash happened August 19 around 6:35 p.m. Police said a motorcycle was headed west on Las Vegas Street when the driver missed the right-hand curve onto Sierra Madre Street. The motorcycle went off the road, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 40-year-old John Smith of Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital. He died of his injuries on Thursday, according to police.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Smith was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Smith’s death is the 30th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, and the ninth involving a motorcyclist. At this time last year, there were also 30 traffic deaths in the city.