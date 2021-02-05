Motorcyclist dies in crash Friday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The crash was just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Eckland Ave. According to Pueblo Police, a motorcycle was driving westbound on Santa Fe Drive when it crashed with a white GMC Terrain.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. His identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.