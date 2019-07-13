Motorcyclist dead after accident on Rangewood Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a solitary vehicle crash Friday night.

At roughly 9:12 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a solitary vehicle crash on Rangewood Drive, north of Briargate Boulevard. Officers responded to the area and found the driver of the vehicle dead on scene.

Initial investigation revealed, a large group of motorcycles was traveling southbound on Rangewood Drive approaching Briargate Boulevard when one of the bikes failed to finish a turn, ensuring the motorcycle hit the curb ejecting the driver. The driver, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died on scene.

There is no sign right now that speed or a speed contest were factors in this accident.

This accident makes it the 23rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2019, and 5th involving a motorcycle; there were 25 traffic fatalities this time a year ago.