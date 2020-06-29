Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charges after Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was arrested on DUI charges after he was seriously injured in a crash in southern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on South Circle Drive near the intersection with Airport Road. The driver lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to police. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police said the driver will face DUI and other traffic-related charges.

Part of South Circle Drive was closed briefly while police investigated the crash.