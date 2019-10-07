Motorcyclist arrested after crash that seriously injured passenger

LA VETA, Colo. — A motorcyclist is facing vehicular assault and DUI charges after a crash that seriously injured a passenger Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Country Road 450 just west of Oak Street in La Veta. A Harley-Davidson Road King was headed westbound when the driver missed a curve, according to troopers. The motorcycle rolled and went off the road, ejecting the passenger. She sustained serious injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Louis McGinnis, was arrested on charges of vehicular assault and DUI. There’s no word on whether or not he was injured.

Troopers said alcohol and excessive speed are both considered factors in the crash.